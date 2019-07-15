Another Lagos Resident Shot Dead by SARS

Men identified as members of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) of the Nigeria police force are back in the news after they reportedly shot dead a man in the Ilupeju area of Lagos state.

According to a witness, the incident happened on Ajisegiri street in Ilupeju, Odiolowo Ojuwoye local council development area of Lagos, on Monday morning, TheCable writes.

The victim was simply identified as Francis, while residents said he had gone about his daily job of cleaning when he was killed.

“The guy was in the area to sweep the compounds of his customers,” a witness said.

“The Ajisegiri area is notorious because of these boys who come there to smoke, and the area has always been raided by police. But this morning none of the boys was there, just this man going about his business. He was shot and he died almost immediately.”

The killing comes about three months after the brutal murder of Kolade Johnson, a football fan, in Onipetesi area of Lagos.

The Lagos State Police Command has yet to issue a statement on the latest act of impunity by SARS.