Another Kano Prof dies mysteriously

The spate of mysterious deaths in Nigeria’s northern commercial city of Kano has claimed yet another victim.

Dr Ghali Umar of the Department of Architecture of the Kano State University of Science and Technology, died on Monday, fuelling fears of the COVID-19 pandemic in the ancient city.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Shehu Musa, in a statement, said: “We regret to announce the death of Arch. Dr. Ghali Kabir Umar, of the Department of Architecture.”

Ghali, until his death, was a Head of Department and a Senior Lecturer in the department of Architecture, Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

The VC therefore prayed for Allah to forgive the shortcomings of Umar and reward him with Jannatul Firdaus.”

Umar is the fifth prominent scholar to die in Kano in the last 72 hours, prompting the imposition of a state-wide lockdown by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In his address to the nation Monday night, President Muhammadu Buhari upped the ante by announcing a two-week lockdown in the state.

The president promised to deploy resources at his disposal to help Kano get through the crippling uncertainty.

