Another Fuel-Laden Tanker explodes in Onitsha

Bare 48 hours after a petrol-laden tanker caused a fire outbreak in Ochanja area of Onitsha, Anambra state, another tanker has burst into flames in the commercial city.

Emeka Obinwa, executive assistant on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to the governor, confirmed the fresh incident to journalists on Friday, in Awka, the state capital.

Obinwa said the fire incident occurred at Omaba phase two around Chukwudi bus-stop in the city, when a petrol laden-tanker fell in the middle of Onitsha-Enugu expressway.

He said SEMA team visited the scene about 4 am, and that no life was lost in the incident thanks to the quick response of fire fighters.

“The second fire outbreak in Onitsha within the week was equally severe, property worth several billions of naira including buildings, vehicles and other valuable property were affected at Omaba Phase two,” he said.

“The petroleum product spilled through the gutter and resulted in the fire extending beyond the point the vehicle fell.”

Obinwa said the fire engulfed a mechanic workshop around the area and burnt vehicles parked in the place.

He added that a full assessment of both Upper Iweka/Ochanja and Omaba fire outbreaks would be carried out by the agency.

On Wednesday, a woman and her child were killed in the fire at Ochanja market while more than 100 shops were reportedly razed.

President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with the victims while governor Willie Obiano pledged the state government’s assistance for the victims.