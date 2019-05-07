Another Container Upturns on Ojuelegba Bridge

A container has fallen off the overhead bridge at Ojuelegba area of Lagos state, leading to a massive gridlock in the area.

The incident has been confirmed by Saheed Olatunji, chairman of Ojuelegba NNAMORAL zone, a unit of Road Transport Employment Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), who said the traffic jam is yet to abate.

“It happened around barracks, from where you will climb the Ojuelegba bridge. It is still there now causing traffic jam,” he said.

A security operative at the location also said the container had more load than its capacity, which led to its fall.

The load is too much for the body, so as it was climbing the bridge, it was rolling down. It is 40 feet tall,” he said.

It is understood that there was no casualty in the incident.

Narrating how the container fell off the bridge, the driver said,

“As I was climbing the bridge, a bus overtook me and I had to stop. When I set out after the bus left, the gear dragged me back and the container turned and fell.

“It is not because of the break. There is no casualty. I was not the only one in the truck, we were three in number, but nothing happened to any of us,” he said.

This is the second such accident in two months in the area after at least seven vehicles were destroyed in a crash on the bridge in April.