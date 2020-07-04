Another CBN office goes up in flames

A fire on Friday gutted a section of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Gombe branch destroying the office of the Branch Controller.

Many staff of the apex bank were seen running for safety as the inferno spread on Friday evening.

TheNation reports that a number of staff members were injured in the incident whose cause has yet to be explained.

Some of the injured staff and those who inhaled carbon monoxide were rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe for medical attention.

A source said the inferno did not extend to the vault and other important areas.

“So far no life was lost but due to the smoke, some were taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe for resuscitation. It majorly the office of the controller that was affected destroying documents but it didn’t extend to the vault,” the source stated.

Meanwhile a tweet by the Central Bank of Nigeria has denied loss of lives adding that the incident was caused by electrical fault.

“Today, a minor fire incident was reported at our Gombe branch. The fire which started from an electrical fault and partially destroyed some furniture in the Branch Controller’s office, was promptly put out. There was no injury and no record or other asset of the Bank was affected,” said the tweet.

The fire comes months after a section of the CBN branch in Jos, Plateau State went up in flames in what officials also blamed on electrical failure.

Just like now, no life was lost in the inferno.

