Anonymous strikes again, hacks EFCC, INEC websites

Anonymous, an online network known for launching cyber-attacks against government institutions, has hacked the websites of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This comes hours after the group hacked the account of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in solidarity with the #EndSARS protests sweeping through the country.

A visit to the EFCC website showed that it had been brought down completely while that of INEC opened but in the offline version.

A tweet by Anonymous read in part,

“Official website of @officialEFCC has been taken down in support of #EndSARSProtest. CHECK HOST : https://check-host.net/check-report/df89d3bk838 TARGET : https://efccnigeria.org/efcc/ You should have expected us! #EndCorruptionInNigeria

The website of the Central bank of Nigeria had earlier on Friday night been taken down but restored.

The #EndSARS protests have been taking place across major cities in the country with youths demanding an end to police brutality and killings.

