Anonymous Strikes Again, Allegedly Knocks State Website Offline

It looks like online ‘Hacktivist’ group, Anonymous is not done with its onslaught on public parastatals.

The group which is said to have hacked into NBC, Nigerian Army, INEC and a number of sites belonging to government has reportedly hacked into the State House website.

People Gazette reported news that Anonymous knocked the State House website offline as it has become inaccessible, giving only an error message.

This tows the line of the threat against the Nigerian government by the group regarding its refusal to take on decisive actions regarding the current agitation of the youths for a better Nigeria starting off with the #EndSARS protest.

BREAKING: State House website knocked offline by Anonymous. #EndSARS. pic.twitter.com/cpr4bje9d3 — Peoples Gazette (@GazetteNGR) October 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

