Anonymous hacks Nigerian Stock Exchange website

Anonymous, a group of international ‘hacktivist’ that has pledged support to the #EndSARS protesters has hacked into the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The intrepid hackers took over admin panel as markets opened on Monday.

“We have HACKED into the complete admin panel of the Nigerian Stock Exchange website! We decided to leave a message this time :). We will be leaking more from this website later. Expect us, #OpNigeria #EndSARS,” it tweeted.

The group had claimed responsibility for bringing down the websites of the Lagos State Government, Nigeria Police Force, Central Bank of Nigeria, Kaduna State Government, Ministry of Justice, INEC, NNPC, EFCC, NCDC and official twitter handle of the National Broadcasting Commission.

There were also suspicions it hacked into Multichoice Nigeria, as subscribers had a free serving of all channels on Dstv and Gotv on Sunday irrespective of subscription.

