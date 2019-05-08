Annie Idibia Loses Father to Cancer

emmanuelCelebrityNo Comment on Annie Idibia Loses Father to Cancer

Nollywood actress, brand ambassador and model, Annie Idibia, has lost her father to cancer.

Annie, 34, took to Instagram to announce the tragic passing on Wednesday morning.

“R I P Daddy. You Fought Hard #cancersucks #thePainIsGone,” she wrote.

This comes almost five years after her husband, legendary musician, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2baba, also lost his father to cancer.

Following her announcement, a host of celebrities and fans have expressed their condolence to her in this moment of grief.

,

Related Posts

Kemi Olunloyo Slams Davido for Getting Embroiled in Osun State Politics

May 8, 2019

Yemi Alade Gushes as She Reaches 7 million Followers on Instagram

May 8, 2019

Babes Wodumo Reunites With Abusive Boyfriend, Tells Fans: “Mind Your Business.”

May 8, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *