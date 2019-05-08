Annie Idibia Loses Father to Cancer

Nollywood actress, brand ambassador and model, Annie Idibia, has lost her father to cancer.

Annie, 34, took to Instagram to announce the tragic passing on Wednesday morning.

“R I P Daddy. You Fought Hard #cancersucks #thePainIsGone,” she wrote.

This comes almost five years after her husband, legendary musician, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2baba, also lost his father to cancer.

Following her announcement, a host of celebrities and fans have expressed their condolence to her in this moment of grief.