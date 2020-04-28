Annie Idibia Goes Vegan: “Animals Have Feelings, Too”

Annie Idibia has changed her diet.

The actress-business woman announced yesterday on her Instagram Story that she will no longer eat animals, and this is because she had learned that animals have feelings, too.

“I don;t ever want to eat animals anymore. They have feelings, just like we do,” she wrote, adding, “They love and try to protect their kids like we do. And we cook them and eat them.”

She continued, “Also importantly, my healthy heart will thank me later. Fruits and plants it is for me now.”

