Annie Idibia Crushing on Her Man, 2Baba is #CoupleGoals

Annie Idibia is crushing on her man and father of her children this fine Saturday afternoon.

The actress shared a video of 2Baba ready to go about some business and couldn’t help but gush on how ‘hawt’ and irresistible he looked.

Annie was heard asking how her musician husband could be looking so fine, going out especially when she wasn’t going with him.

The mother of two complimented 2Baba’s outfit, noting that the sky blue kaftan and pants looked really good on him.

She captioned the clip,

“Just Cos A GUY The Farmer Was Looking So Hot, Fresh and Clean This Morning. Mbok Ignore The 2nd Slide…Me Too Hot Jared”.

