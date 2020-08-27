Annie Idibia Celebrates Her ‘Miracke Baby’, Olivia

Though today is Thursday, Annie Idibia dedicated her Woman Crush Wednesday tag to none other than her second child, Olivia.

The actress and mother of two, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her ‘miracle baby’ who is the ‘strongest and bravest 6-year-old ever!’.

She went on to list incredible characteristics of the young girl whom she professed has been through so much already, especially health-wise.

Annie Idibia described her daughter with glowing commendations like; very confident, extremely outspoken, a happy child with an incredible sense of humour.

She shared a series of videos and a picture of her ‘brave girl’ in all her glory.

