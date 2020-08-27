Annie Idibia Celebrates Her ‘Miracke Baby’, Olivia

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Annie Idibia Celebrates Her ‘Miracke Baby’, Olivia

Though today is Thursday, Annie Idibia  dedicated her Woman Crush Wednesday tag to none other than her second child, Olivia.

The actress and mother of two, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her ‘miracle baby’ who is the ‘strongest and bravest 6-year-old ever!’.

She went on to list incredible characteristics of the young girl whom she professed has been through so much already, especially health-wise.

Annie Idibia described her daughter with glowing commendations like; very confident, extremely outspoken, a happy child with an incredible sense of humour.

She shared a series of videos and a picture of her ‘brave girl’ in all her glory.

,

Related Posts

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi are More in Today

August 27, 2020

Cynthia Morgan Wants Jude Okoye to Run Her a Check Following Their Social Media Scuffle

August 27, 2020

Khadijah Haqq Reveals She’s Expecting Third Child with Husband

August 27, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply