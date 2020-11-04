Annie Idibia Celebrates Daughter’s Bravery After Successful Surgery

Annie Idibia is in awe of her second daughter, 6-year-old Olivia, for her bravery in the face of pain.

The mother of two took to her Instagram story to disclose that the little one underwent a successful surgery and has managed to keep her smile through it all.

Annie Idibia revealed that she was yet to sleep in the 48 hours leading to her post Instagram, being the mother of a sick child.

Earlier in the year, the actress referred to Olivia as a “brave fighter” who has been through a lot in the past three years as she has been undergoing surgery on her legs.

