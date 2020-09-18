Annie Idibia Celebrates 2Baba’s Birthday with Raunchy Video

Annie Idibia is celebrating the love of her life, Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia, as he clocks plus one today.

The actress and mother of two shared a raunchy video on her Instagram feed to wish her ‘Mine’ the happiest of birthdays.

The video which was taken in a club showed 2baba getting real ‘handsy’ with Annie Idibia as they danced to one of the musician’s tracks.

She captioned the sexy clip;

*Oh my WORLD… HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Mo need for epistle anymore! You know my world revolves around you! The world knows… That you are my WORLD LYTID. Happy Birthday My “Mine”

