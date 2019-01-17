Anne Hathaway Will Star in ‘The Witches’ From Robert Zemeckis

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Anne Hathaway will star in Warner Bros. and Robert Zemeckis’ new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

Recall that the book follows a boy who stumbles upon a coven of child-hating witches he must stop — even though he has been turned into a mouse. Hathaway will be stepping into the Grand Witch role.

The book was previously adapted by the studio into a 1990 film starring Anjelica Huston, and now Zemeckis reportedly has taken over directorial duties of the new adaptation from Guillermo del Toro, who had long been attached to helm the project but will now produce alongside fellow Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron.

Zemeckis will write the script with his ImageMovers partner Jack Rapke.

We wait!