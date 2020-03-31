Anne Hathaway Set to Star in ‘French Children Don’t Throw Food’ Adaptation

THR is reporting that Anne Hathaway is set to star in an adaptation of French Children Don’t Throw Food.

The project is said to be development at StudioCanal, and is based on the autobiography from Pamela Druckerman.

Per the outlet:

The story, described as Julie & Julia in tone, follows an American journalist who moves to Paris for her husband’s job and raises a family there. As she tries to figure out how to balance her family and career — and battle the feelings that she is failing at both — she observes her French neighbors and friends to uncover the secrets behind parenting astonishingly well-behaved French children. She learns, however, that everyone, no matter how perfect they might appear, has their own problems.

Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern wrote the most recent draft of the adaptation.

We can’t wait!

