Anne Hathaway Announces Second Pregnancy, Speaks About Infertility

Congratulations to Anne Hathaway!

The actress has taken to her Instagram to announce that she is pregnant with her second baby alongside a selfie showing her baby bump. Then she had kind things to say to people struggling with conception.

“All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she said. “Sending you extra love.”

Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman had their first child named Jonathan in 2016. She is currently filming a remake of the 1990 film “The Witches,” based on Roald Dahl’s novel.

See her post below: