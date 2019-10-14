Anita Okoye Captures Her ‘Greatest Achievements’ in a Photo

Anita Okoye is one proud mum and wife.

The businesswoman and wife of Paul Okoye took to her Instagram yesterday to share a heartwarming photo of her and her three children–Andre and twins Nathan and Nadia Okoye, with a caption that said they are her ‘greatest achievements.’

“My Greatest Achievements in a picture! 💛🧡💙💖 This was our first time attending a wedding together 💒! My kids were in and out in about an hour 🤣🤣 😅,” she said in the caption, adding, “All I can say is… Kudos to parents who attend weddings or big events with kids!! How do you manage kids at a wedding.”

Check out the photo below: