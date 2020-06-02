Anita Joseph Twerks Up a Mighty Storm in New Video

Anita Joseph sure can’t wait for this lockdown to be over.

The actress twerked up a storm in a new video that is not for the faint-hearted.

Sharing the hyper-energetic clip of her gyrating to Slim Case and Tiwa Savage’s ‘Codeine diet, the newly-married Joseph wrote;

“Please can this lockdown be over🤦‍♀️ Everybody shock @realmcfish echooo

“@realmcfish na him make you cut my video abi why d shouting na 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

“Am like d most high we don’t need alcohol. Na them Dey Drink but na me Dey act high 🤣”.

