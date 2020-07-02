Anita Joseph Replies Nigerians who Trolled Her for Criticising Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo

Anita Joseph has written yet another lengthy piece to defend herself against Nigerians who called her out for criticising Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo.

Joseph was dragged on Wednesday after an Instagram rant condemning her Ghanaian counterpart who shared a nude photo with her son to celebrate his 7th birthday.

In her new Instagram post, the Nollywood actress who claimed she never saw her mother’s nakedness, stated that such actions damage a child’s psyche.

She went on further to insinuate that these kids end up asking inappropriate questions and use their parents’ bodies for analysis in Biology class.

“I never saw my Mothers Nakedness God forbid. Some mothers Justifying this rubbish i weep for the Damage your causing your child ..

Once a child is more than 2years he or she shouldn’t see you naked !! How do you bath naked with a child of 8,7,3,4,5,6, old anyway haaaaaa 🙆🏼‍♀️🙆🏼‍♀️🙆🏼‍♀️🙆🏼‍♀️🙆🏼‍♀️🙆🏼‍♀️🙆🏼‍♀️.

No worry one day the child will kukuma ask you mummy mummy what is this black thing as he or she draws it 😳

So you start explaining what your public hair is !! So let me ask you when you bath with your 7 and 8years old boys, how do you bend to wash your kpekus I mean private part ??????? Kukuma allow your husbands or baby Daddy’s

too to bath and take naked pictures with your children too !

Try and enlarge it too .. maybe you find it sweet or Bonding like some of you said..

There are so many ways to bond with your child .. not getting naked in front of them messing up with their innocent minds. You are gradually abusing that child with your naked self ..

Please don’t stop oh, continue bathing with your kids let them even help you wash your back inugo .

One day IN school he will tell his friend how him mama body be and Use it to do Analysis on BIOLOGY class🙅

🚶‍♂️Talk to my back incase you wana throw tantrums 👊ARAMASHIOGIRI !!

