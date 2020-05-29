Anita Joseph

Anita Joseph Hits Hard at Trolls for Mocking Her Husband

Anita Joseph Olagunju isn’t going to stand down while you insult her husband, No!

The actress is spitting fire in a new video where she called out trolls for daring to insult the love of her life.

In the newest episode of her war against trolls, Joseph bragged about her comedian husband, Fisayo Olagunju aka MC Fish being a real man and not to be subjected to ridicule. She captioned the video;

“It’s okay for you to insult me. But insult my husband, the love of my life, the love of my kingdom, Use him and run away, he makes my head spin, she said.

“Are you mad to insult my husband? He is a man, don’t try it”.

The couple tied the knot in a quiet ceremony on Valentine’s day, February 14, 2020.

