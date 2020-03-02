Anita Joseph Brags About Her Husband: “He Refills My Tank.”

Anita Joseph finds joy in little things.

The actress recently sat down with Sun News for a chat, where she spoke, among other things, about her new husband Mc Fish and how he makes her happy.

“Sex is spiritual; it needs to be done with the right person. When my partner is not around, Haaaa, I control it o! We talk everyday, every morning, afternoon and night,” she said.

She added, “So, I don’t yearn for sex that way. Before he travels, he makes sure he refills my tank. You know that type that will last for at least a week?”

Congratulations to them again!