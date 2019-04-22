Anini’s Son Tells How He’s Been Haunted Because of His Dad’s History

Osayi Lawrence Lawson, the son publicly-executed armed robber, Lawrence Anini has taken to his social media to share a heartbreaking video in which he talked about how he has been haunted because of his father’s crimes.

Recall that the legendary Lawrence Anini was executed in Benin City over 30 years ago for armed robbery. And decades later, his children are still being haunted by the society.

Osayi says he is nothing like his father, although he is proud that he had a father, now he only wants to be able to live freely without people pointing fingers at him or being suspicious of his ways.

