Anguish, Despair over Claims Leah Sharibu has been ‘Killed’

Social media erupted in anger Thursday after claims by Grace Taku, an aid worker abducted by Boko Haram terrorists that Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi schoolgirl in Boko Haram captivity, has been killed.

Taku made the revelation in a video released by the insurgents in which she called on the Federal Government not to abandon her as they abandoned Leah and Alice which resulted in their deaths.

Leah Sharibu has been in detention for over 570 days, and despite repeated assurances by the Federal Government, there seems to be no progress regarding her release.

The latest video has drawn the ire of Nigerians, who took to Twitter to slate FG over its failure to secure her freedom.

A Nigerian Twitter user, @DrChiemeziem said, “Hearing that Leah Sharibu has been killed in captivity breaks my heart. Some of the things Buhari has gotten away with were things y’all crucified Jonathan for. Now, where’s the outrage? Y’all are silent? As expected. Keep it up.”

@FakhuusHashim, said, “Leah Sharibu has reportedly been killed by Boko Haram. A tragedy! Leah was the only girl left behind during the rescue of Dapchi girls. May her soul find peace! The Nigerian state has failed her.”

@Nonso_ tweeted, “I don’t know what’s worse, people politicizing Leah Sharibu’s death or those calling her a martyr. She was a child, a child full of promise. The least we could do at this moment is to pay our condolence. She didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this. I hope she is finally at peace.”

@Thedabigal wrote, “We as human and as a country failed Leah Sharibu. This news, if true, is heartbreaking. We are just a bunch of people living in a failed system and with zero humanity.”

@MartinsAniobi said, “What effort did the retired man of God, Professor Yemi Osinbajo put to facilitate her release? Buhari has failed Nigerians. If Osinbajo had a conscience, he would resign. RIP Leah Sharibu.”

However, a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, urged Nigerians not to jump to conclusion with the news.

He wrote on Twitter, “I watched Boko Haram’s video in which one of the abducted aid workers, Grace Taku, alleged things about Leah Sharibu’s state of life. Don’t jump to the conclusion. I am trying to verify her claim. A journalist with access to Boko Haram doubts the claim. But I am still investigating.”

Fingers crossed…