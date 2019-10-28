Angry Uncle crushes one-year-old Niece to death in Lagos

A man, identified as Isiaka Ayobami, escaped lynching by an irate mob after he smashed a one-year-old girl on the ground, killing her in the process.

The incident reportedly happened at No. 7 Ayo Ijaiye Street, Isheri, Lagos State on Saturday at 6.00pm.

Ayobami, who was said to be the girl’s uncle, was reportedly engaged in an argument with the girl’s mother. However, in a fit of anger, he grabbed the toddler and slammed her on the ground, smashing her head and killing her instantly.

The suspect would have been lynched, but for the intervention of the police.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said the case was reported by the child’s father Alhaji Garuba Isiaka around 7pm on Saturday.

“The man reported that he received a call around 6pm while he was at Berger from his younger brother Alhaji Mohammad Isiaka that Isiaka Ayobami forcefully seized his daughter named from the mother and hit her on the ground,” the PPRO said on Sunday.

“The baby’s head was shattered and she died on the spot. The suspect was almost lynched by a mob but was rescued by policemen. He would be charged to court for murder.”