Angry ex storms traditional wedding with thugs, destroys everything

Mayhem broke out at a wedding ceremony when an angry ex-boyfriend gathered thugs to his ex-girlfriend’s traditional marriage ceremony and wrecked everything.

According to a Facebook user identified as Hon Amb Chimuanya Emmanuel, the incident happened in Oyo State in Nigeria over the weekend.

It was believed that the boyfriend was angry with the bride because she dumped him for a rich man after dating for over 10 years.

The Facebook user shared photos of the scene of the marriage ceremony and with the caption:

“Hee if you want to marry make sure u settle the people u re owing ooo because this kind of run wey I run today, I no won run am again.

Ex boyfriend storm her girlfriend ‘s Traditional marriage with boys and destroy everything, some people still dey for Bush. “

