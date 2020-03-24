Angelique Kidjo Shares Heartbreaking Video of Manu Dibango

Angelique Kidjo has joined the rest of the world in mourning Manu Dibango who recently passed away in a hospital in Paris following coronavirus complications.

Dear #ManuDibango, you’ve always been there for me from my beginnings in Paris to this rehearsal just 2 months ago! You re the original Giant of African Music and a beautiful human being,” she tweeted. 

She added: “This coda of #SoulMakossa is for you!”

See the moving video below:

