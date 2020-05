Angélique Kidjo has collaborated with UNICEF to re-release “Pata Pata” by the late South African music icon Miriam Makeba, in order to raise awareness around the coronavirus outbreak.

Kidjo explains in the song that “Pata Pata” translates from Xhosa to “Touch Touch”, and she switched the lyrics to include: “We need to keep our hands clean so ‘no-Pata Pata’…Don’t touch your face, keep distance please and ‘no-Pata Pata.'”

Watch her below:

