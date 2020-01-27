Angelique Kidjo Dedicates Grammy Award Win to Burna Boy

Congratulations to Angelique Kidjo!

Last night, the legendary singer was declared the winner of the World Album category at the 2020 Grammy Awards event held last night. And during her speech, she dedicated her award to Burna Boy, who she described as one of the youngsters changing the way the world perceives Africa.

See her speech below:

#Burnaboy lost but it’s definitely an eye opener that afirbeats is taking over soon…congrats to angelique kidjo as she dedicated her award to #burnaboy pic.twitter.com/p9jNnpHrU9 — SWAY (@kingparpae) January 26, 2020

She also gave a stirring performance at the event. Watch her below:

Angelique Kidjo’s performace at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/1tu5PYOm8J — BoluBaggio (@BaggioBolu) January 27, 2020