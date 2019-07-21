Angelina Jolie Set to Make Marvel Debut in ‘The Eternals’

Angelina Jolie made her Marvel debut in Hall H on Saturday evening.

According to THR, the actress joined the superhero studio’s Comic-Con presentation of its upcoming movie The Eternals, alongside future co-stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee.

“I’m gonna work 10 times harder,” said Jolie to the elated crowd. “Because what it means to be part of the MCU, what it mean to be an Eternal, to be part of this family, I know what we all need to do and what the task ahead is and what you all deserve. So we’re all going to be working very, very hard.”

The outlet added that “the project features the super-powered and near-immortal beings known as Eternals and a more monstrous off-shoot known as the Deviants that were created by cosmic beings known as Celestials. Jack Kirby created the title in 1976 during his cosmic hero stage and was influenced by such works as Chariots of the Gods, which explored ancient gods as aliens.”

Jolie will be playing Thena, an Eternal who has super strength, speed, and stamina. Madden will be playing Ikaris, Henry is Phastos, Hayek is Ajak, Ridloff is Makkari, McHugh is Sprite and Lee is Gilgamesh.

We can’t wait!