Angela Okorie Ties the Knot in Intimate Beachside Ceremony

Angela Okorie is a married woman!

The Nollywood actress tied the knot with her fiance, Desmond in an intimate beachside ceremony on Thursday, July 30.

Angela Okorie shared pictures from the romantic scene of her wedding which was only attended by family and friends on her Instagram page.

The mother of one stunned in a lovely wine dress designed by none other than @ceolumineeofficial while her husband was dressed to the nines in a 2-piece navy blue suit, accompanied with a white shirt and floral tie.

Angela and her man, fondly called Chuchu only got engaged less than a week ago and have proceeded to make their relationship legal.

Check out lovely images from the intimate wedding ceremony.

