Angela Okorie Says She Escaped an Assassination Attempt

Angela Okorie claims she narrowly escaped being assassinated yesterday by unknown persons.

The rumour of the alleged attacked was shared on social media by blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus, who claimed that the actress’ car was shot up 14 times.

Now, Okorie says 10 bullets were removed from her head, and two close to her eyes.

She wrote:

“Undiluted grace will never stop to exist in my home,
10 bullets was removed from my head and 2 bullets close to my eyes,
God alone deserves all the glory and honor
You are God all by your self,
I am a child of Grace
Thank you lord
Nothing in this world will ever make me ungrateful for all you’ve done in my life
And family,
The assasins kept on shooting for 30 minutes, No help from anywhere,
No human came for our rescue
Only God came for our Rescue”

