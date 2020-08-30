Angela Okorie Mocks Folks Celebrating Chadwick Boseman in Death, Says People Celebrate Death Note Than Life

Angela Okorie has taken to her Instagram page to mock people who are celebrating the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman after his passing.

The Nollywood actress and mother of one who was probably oblivious to the fact that the ‘Black Panther’ star kept the news of his sickness private, was seen in a video asking why folks did not put up posts to celebrate him during the 4 years he battled Colon Cancer.

Angela Okorie wrote a lengthy piece on the matter of people celebrating death more than life as she captioned the video she shared;

“In conclusion, people celebrate death more than life. Celebrate life that is worth celebrating not when they are gone. Especially people who have done a lot to put smiles on your face.

“Don’t let low self esteem, inferiority complex and hate eat you up. All that epistle doesn’t really matter when the person don’t (sic) get to see it.

“Too much hate in the world and I don’t know why, abeg no reason to hate any1 oooo”.

