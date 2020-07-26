Angela Okorie is in Love and Engaged to New Man

Angela Okorie has found love again and is set to walk down the aisle soon.

The actress and mother of one recently got engaged to a yet-to-be-identified man who went on bended knees to request she marry him.

Angela’s colleague and friend, Chita Agwu Johnson shared the good news via her Instagram page, congratulating the newly engaged actress.

Chita posted series of pictures from the proposal and captioned it, “Awwwwww love is a beautiful thing. Me I can’t keep quiet. Congratulations sis @realangelaokorie I got ur back 100 Am (sic) so happy for you”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

