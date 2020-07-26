Angela Okorie is in Love and Engaged to New Man

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Angela Okorie is in Love and Engaged to New Man

Angela Okorie has found love again and is set to walk down the aisle soon.

The actress and mother of one recently got engaged to a yet-to-be-identified man who went on bended knees to request she marry him.

Angela’s colleague and friend, Chita Agwu Johnson shared the good news via her Instagram page, congratulating the newly engaged actress.

Chita posted series of pictures from the proposal and captioned it, “Awwwwww love is a beautiful thing. Me I can’t keep quiet. Congratulations sis @realangelaokorie I got ur back 100 Am (sic) so happy for you”.

, , ,

Related Posts

Naya Rivera’s Ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey Speaks up for the First Time Since Her Tragic Death

July 26, 2020

Tonto Dikeh’s Ex- Husband, Olakunle Churchill Captures Loyalty in One Shot

July 26, 2020

Ciara Shares First Picture of Her Newborn Son

July 26, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply