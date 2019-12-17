Angela Okorie Continues to Defend her ‘Assassination Attempt’ Story

Angela Okorie continues to stand by her story on Instagram.
Recall that over the weekend, blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus alleged that the actress was attacked by armed men and her car was shot up 14 times. Okorie later returned with a different version of the story, saying that 10 bullets were removed from her head, and two close to her eyes.
Many people doubted the story, with some folks alleging that she got into a scuffle with some individual who physically assaulted her.
Well, Okorie is sticking by her story. See her post below:
View this post on Instagram
Joke apart Let’s face Reality If anybody who sees this and still feel It’s make up You need Jesus In Your life Pls my brothers and sisters We serve a living God I am planning a very big Thanksgiving to show how Greatful I am No man can take this glory Anybody that says is make up We wish them all this kind of make up In Jesus Name Any blog Carrying fake news about What God has Done in my life Instead of praising God for my sake Shall receive same pain in Jesus Name My God is bigger than any blog or human trying to bring me down Amen .