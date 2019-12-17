Angela Okorie Continues to Defend her ‘Assassination Attempt’ Story

Angela Okorie continues to stand by her story on Instagram.

Recall that over the weekend, blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus alleged that the actress was attacked by armed men and her car was shot up 14 times. Okorie later returned with a different version of the story, saying that 10 bullets were removed from her head, and two close to her eyes.

Many people doubted the story, with some folks alleging that she got into a scuffle with some individual who physically assaulted her.

Well, Okorie is sticking by her story. See her post below: