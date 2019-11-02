Angela Okorie Calls Out Club Quilox After Getting Injured in Their Premises

Angela Okorie has taken to her Instagram to share a worrisome video of the injuries she suffered on the premises of the famous Lagos night club, Quilox.

According to the actress, she fell into a drain that was not properly covered, suffered injuries and is currently taking treatments in an unnamed hospital.

“Coming out of @clubquilox this morning I fell into the drainage at the car park. It was a bad experience, please quickly do something about those opened gutters before it kills someone,” she wrote. “Other people might not have the grace to survive such incident. But I thank God for his grace over my life.”

She continued, “I’m doing this because it’s necessary. Not to talk down on the club. But for corrections to be made. So it doesn’t happen to someone else. Thank you.”