Angel of BBNaija Fame Cries Out Over Threat to Life by Policewoman

Angel Awotarigha popularly known as Angel of Big Brother Naija, ‘Double Wahala’ edition has cried out over alleged threats to his life.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram page to call on the Nigerian police to come to his aid as a certain policewoman; one Kate Ogbe whom he accused of being largely responsible for his mother’s death as well as his father’s incapacitation, has come for him and his siblings

Angel shared a video of the policewoman trying to assault him but was restrained by some people on ground.

According to the former reality TV star, it’s a case of police brutality that needs to end immediately.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

