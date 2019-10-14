Andy Ruiz threatens Joshua ahead of Rematch

Bare a month after telling Nigeria born British boxer Anthony Joshua, to quit the game if he fails to win their re-match, heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz jnr is back talking smack.

The Mexican-American who has continued to intensify training ahead of the much talked about re-match has warned that he has lost some weight and as such has become lighter, faster and more powerful.

In one of the biggest upsets in modern boxing, Andy Ruiz floored Joshua four times before stopping him in the seventh round in New York in June.

Speaking ahead of the fight, the 30 year old nicknamed the destroyer has not relented in reminding the Nigeria born boxer that he is now the new champion and is not ready to allow him re-claim his belts.

“I have a lot of respect for Anthony, outside the ring he is a very good man,” he told ESPN Deportes.

“But inside [the ring] there are no friends; there is no respect or anything.

“It will not be an easy fight. I think it will be a hard fight, but nothing is easy in life, so we are training very hard. We will be prepared for whatever he bring.”

“I will arrive in better condition…. lighter, faster and more powerful. They will believe that in December they will win. ‘People will always talk like this, but I have faith that we’re going to win and shut up more mouths,” he told ESPN Deportes, while showing off his new physique

Apparently, Joshua has to break some real sweat to reclaim the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles that now belong to Ruiz.