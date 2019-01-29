Andy Murray Undergoes Hip Resurfacing Surgery

Britain tennis superstar Andy Murray had hip resurfacing surgery in London on Monday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion and former world no 1, announced in January he would retire this year, preferably after Wimbledon, following a niggling injury.

But he admitted the Australian Open, where he lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round, could be the final tournament of his career.

The Scot’s post on Instagram featured an X-ray picture of his hip.

Murray initially had surgery on his right hip in January 2018 and has played 15 matches since returning to the sport last June.

The 31-year-old was in tears at a news conference in Melbourne when he announced before the first Grand Slam of 2019 that it may be the final one of his career.

Murray then said following his five-set exit to Bautista Agut that he would need “a big operation” if he was to play again, but added: “I’ll give it my best shot.”