Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Suspends Show

Andy Cohen has tested positive for coronavirus, the “Watch What Happens Live” creator and producer shared on his social media on Friday.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” he captioned a selfie. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

He continued, “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

