Andre Harrell Tribute Featuring Jamie Foxx, Mariah Carey And Others To Air On BET

A tribute to legendary music icon, Andre Harrell who tragically passed away at the age of 59 will be televised by BET on Sunday.

The network is going all out to honour the late music executive with a star-studded lineup of the memorial dubbed ‘Mr. Champagne and Bubbles’ — a nickname of Harrell’s.

It will feature A-list celebrities like Jamie Foxx, Robin Thicke, Mariah Carey Babyface, Naomi Campbell, Lee Daniels, Russell Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons, and many more.

Andre Harrell tragically passed away at the age of 59 earlier this month due to alleged heart complications.

The tribute special will air commercial-free on BET, BET Jams, BET Soul and REVOLT TV.