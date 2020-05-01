Anderson Cooper Announces the Birth of His Son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper

Congratulations to Anderson Cooper!

The CNN host announced yesterday that he recently welcomed his son via a surrogate. “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” he said on his Instagram.

He continued: “He is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy.”

And during his Thursday’s televised weekly global town hall on the coronavirus pandemic, he said: “It has been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead. It is, I think, especially important in times of trouble to hold on to moments of joy and happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life. New love.”

He then told viewers: “On Monday, I became a father. I’ve never actually said that before, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son.” Adding that he said he is “eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him lovingly, tenderly, and gave birth to him.”

He further added on his Instagram: “It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who can’t have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives.”

The newborn is named after Cooper’s father who died when he was 10.

See his post below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

