Ancient Burial Site of 50 Mummies Discovered

Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered a tomb containing 50 mummies that date back to the Ptolemaic era (323-30BCE).

The mummies, 12 of which were of children, were discovered inside four nine-metre deep burial chambers in the Tuna el-Gebel archaeological site in Minya, south of Cairo, the Supreme Council of Antiquities said.

The identities of the mummies – which are said to be in good condition – were still unknown, said Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the council.

“We have not found names written in hieroglyphics,” he said, adding it was obvious from the mummification method that the individuals whose remains were found had to some extent held important or prestigious positions.

Officials told reporters at the site that the chambers, which were cut out of rock, belonged to a middle-class family.

Some were decorated with demotic handwriting, a form of ancient Egyptian script used by ordinary people.

Pottery, papyri and colourful mummy cases were also unearthed in the ancient tomb.