Anambra schools on strike over alleged extortion by state govt

Private schools in Anambra State on Monday embarked on a three-day warning strike over what they called multiple levies and taxation by the state government.

The strike paralysed academic activities in private schools in the south-east state, with proprietors claiming that the warning strike was to attract the attention of the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano on, “extortionist agenda of the agents of the state government against private school owners in the state.”

Speaking on the development, the National President, Owners of Private Schools Association of Nigeria, and leader of the state Coalition of Private School Proprietors in the state, Uzochukwu Nwanonyuo said the strike became necessary because the state government had refused to address the issue over time, Punch writes.

“It’s unfortunate that private schools which render social services to children have been unfortunately classified as ‘’business enterprises’’.

“Government now demand huge sums of money from us without the schools getting anything in return.

He said on one occasion, thugs suspected to be agents of the state government invaded a private school in the area and shot the proprietor in a bid “to enforce their multiple revenue generation” .

He enjoined the governor to intervene to save the situation.

The Commissioner for Basic Education in the state, Prof Kate Omenugha said government had met with leadership of proprietors of private schools in the state with a view to resolving the matter.

“We have met with executives of the different associations today( Monday). Our discussions are constructive. The Obiano government is a listening type.

“We will meet again on Thursday, 19th March, 2020. In the meantime, school activities will continue as scheduled”, Omenugha said.