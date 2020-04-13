Anambra index case denies having COVID-19, says govt wants to kill him

In a fresh twist, the alleged Anambra COVID-19 index case has accused the State Government of trying to kill him, saying he’s not infected with the disease.

The patient, speaking in a telephone interview with News Express, expressed worry that the State Government picked and dumped him in an isolation centre without food, care or medications.

His words: “I don’t have Coronavirus. Government is claiming that I have COVID-19. Let them come here and conduct test.

“My ailment has been diagnosed in the hospital and I have been treated and discharged. They conducted tests. That was seven days ago and I was discharged yesterday (Friday, April 10).

“Later on they came with some papers and said that I tested positive to COVID-19. Is it their father or their mother that tested positive?

“I have been here since 3:00 a.m. I was not given any food or water. I was not also given any treatment. What type of government is that? Is an individual a government? It is the masses that are government. I have been here since 3 O’clock in the morning. And I am here with my child.

“The true situation is that the government of Anambra State wants to kill me. I have no business with them. I am in the hospital. I don’t know about Coronavirus.”

Asked what ailment took him to the hospital, he said: “I said if you want to ask me questions, come to where I am in Onitsha so that I can see you. I don’t want to talk to anybody again (on phone). If anybody wants to ask me questions, let the person come here and see me. I am angry.”

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Ministry of Health, Mrs Ebele Ego, said that the COVID-19 medical team has commenced investigations on the date the patient was treated and those that treated him.

She said: “Even the family members and those he had contact with before the confirmation would also be checked and placed on self isolation for the mandatory two weeks.”