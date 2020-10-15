Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano Fires James Nwafo

The governor of Anambra State, Mr Willie Obiano has fired James Nwafor, former OC SARS in Anambra State.

The Anambra first citizen revealed he joined the youths during their #EndSARS protest on Thursday, October 15 and shares many of their concerns.

Taking to Twitter, Willie Obiano shared that James Nwafor who had been accused by youths of the state of extra judicial killings had been fired, will be investigated, charged and prosecuted.

Obiano also noted that he woukd visit all police stations not just SARs stations to see that every unlawful detainee is freed.

