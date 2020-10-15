Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano Fires James Nwafo

The governor of Anambra State, Mr Willie Obiano has fired James Nwafor, former OC SARS in Anambra State.

The Anambra first citizen revealed he joined the youths during their #EndSARS protest on Thursday, October 15 and shares many of their concerns.

Taking to Twitter, Willie Obiano shared that James Nwafor who had been accused by youths of the state of extra judicial killings had been fired, will be investigated, charged and prosecuted.

Obiano also noted that he woukd visit all police stations not just SARs stations to see that every unlawful detainee is freed.

Today, I joined youths of our dear State to say #EndPoliceBrutality and I support them because they did not only vote and defend their votes in my 21-over-21 victory but all their requests are genuine and germane; and I oblige to honour them all. pic.twitter.com/yB3Z5tLgxe — Chief Willie Obiano (@WillieMObiano) October 15, 2020

Second, James Nwafor, former OC SARS in Anambra State is sacked and will be prosecuted; Third, I'll ensure that the Presidency does the needful to ensure a better life for our youths, for us, ndi Anambra and for our nation. Long Live Anambra Youths!

Aluta continua! pic.twitter.com/24TzuqTkJi — Chief Willie Obiano (@WillieMObiano) October 15, 2020

I felt honoured being in their midst to share in their feelings; and I made it clear that: First, Federal Government has disbanded SARS but I will personally visit all SARS offices in Anambra State to ensure that anyone being held is released, immediately; pic.twitter.com/G8b2dZGQpe — Chief Willie Obiano (@WillieMObiano) October 15, 2020

I have also directed the Commissioner of @PoliceNG in Anambra State to review all detentions in not just the SARS facilities in the State but also in all police formations to ensure that the freedoms and dignity of all citizens are upheld at all times. — Chief Willie Obiano (@WillieMObiano) October 15, 2020

James Nwafor will face prosecution if found guilty of any of the alleged offences. — Chief Willie Obiano (@WillieMObiano) October 15, 2020

Following my meeting with amazing #EndSARS protesters in Anambra, earlier today, we've setp up a Panel of Inquiry over Reports of Abuse of Human Rights, as communicated in the attached images pic.twitter.com/xwnD3GdA5j — Chief Willie Obiano (@WillieMObiano) October 15, 2020

