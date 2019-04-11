Anambra Assembly Bans Expensive Burial Ceremony

The Anambra State House of Assembly yesterday passed a bill to control expensive burial and funeral ceremonies, saying erring families will be prosecuted.

The bill, sponsored by Charles Ezeani representing Anaocha Two Constituency, seeks to curtail and cut the cost of burial activities in the state – an issue that has long been debated.

It provides that no person shall deposit any corpse at a mortuary or any other place beyond two months from the date of demise.

It adds that burial ceremonies in the state shall be for one day.

The bill further stipulates that during burial and funeral ceremonial activities, the family of the deceased shall provide entertainment for their kindred, relatives and other sympathizers at their own discretion.

The bill also places ban on destruction of property, gunshots, praise singing, blocking of roads and streets during such ceremonies.

According to the bill, no person shall subject any relation of the deceased person to a mourning period of more than one week from the date of burial ceremony.

The speaker of the house, Mrs. Rita Maduagwu, commended the lawmakers for passing the bill, saying it would stop unnecessary burial expenses in the state.