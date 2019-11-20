‘An evergreen face of Democracy’ – Atiku hails Jonathan at 62

Former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with ex-president Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 62.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, took to his Twitter handle @atiku, to praise Jonathan for his role in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

The Wazirin Adamawa posted a photo of himself and Jonathan, and hailed him as an “evergreen face of democracy, peace and freedom”, and wished him “continued good health and wisdom”.

Happy 62nd birthday, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, @GEJonathan – an evergreen face of democracy, peace and freedom. I wish you continued good health and wisdom. -AA pic.twitter.com/ttgrLcCoJN — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 20, 2019

Jonathan has been regarded as a symbol of democracy in Nigeria and on the continent since his concession phone call to Muhammadu Buhari after the 2015 general elections.

Since vacating Nigeria’s seat of power in Aso Rock, the mild mannered politician has headed international observer missions to elections in various African countries.

He celebrates his 62 birthday today.