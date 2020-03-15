AMVCA7 Full List of Winners: ‘Living in Bondage’ Shines!

Living in Bondage swept up all the major categories at the 2020 edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA), which was held last night in Lagos.

The Charles Okpaleke production went home with a total of seven awards, with Ramsey Nouah, who made his directional debut, winning the award for Best Director.

Check out the full list of winners below,:

Best Short Film or Online Video Oga John – Bolanle Akintomide Thorn – Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi – WINNER Prueba – Stanlee Ohikuhare Tokunbo – Bio Arimoro Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) – Seven Ramsey Nouah – Living In Bondage Nkem Owoh – God Calling Remilekun ‘Reminisce’ Safaru – King Of Boys Pascal Tokodi – Disconnect – WINNER Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series Toni Tones – King Of Boys Eucharia Anunobi – The Foreigner’s God Tina Mba – The Set Up Mary Lazarus – Size 12 Gloria Sarfo – The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later – WINNER Best Cinematographer God Calling – Cardoso Living In Bondage – John Demps – WINNER Ratnik – Niyi White, Gbenga Fifolabi and Abiola Ladipo The Set Up – Mohammed Attah Best Lighting Designer in a Movie or TV Series God Calling – Cardoso – WINNER Ratnik – Abiola Ladipo Elevator Baby – Eleaxu Texas Plan B – Odhiambo Walter Best Costume Designer Movie or TV Series Living In Bondage – Olohigbe Nwagwu The Foreigner’s God – Ifan Michael Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola – WINNER King Of Boys – Yolanda Okereke Best Make-Up Category God Calling – Lilian Omozele Paul – WINNER The Foreigner’s God – Jude Odoh King Of Boys – Hakeem Effects Coming From Insanity – Bio Arimoro Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series) Uzor Arukwe – Smash Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley – Smash – WINNER Uzor Arukwe – Size 12 Ramsey Nouah – Merry Men 1 Etim Effiong – Plan B Daniel Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) Toyin Abraham – Bling Lagosians Bimbo Ademoye – Looking For Baami Funke Akindele – Moms At War – WINNER Toyin Abraham – Kasanova Ebele Okaro – Smash Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) Swankey J.K.A – Living In Bondage Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby – WINNER Efa Iwara – Seven Gabriel Afolayan – Coming From Insanity Ramsey Nouah – Levi Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) Shola Shobowale – King Of Boys Zainab Balogun – Sylvia Zainab Balogun – God Calling Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby – WINNER Kate Henshaw – The Ghost And The House Of Truth Best Writer in a Movie or TV Series BB Sasore – God Calling Tosin Igho – Seven Vanessa Kanu – Sylvia Biodun Stephen – Joba Nicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi – Living In Bondage – WINNER Akay Mason and Yusuf Carew – Elevator Baby Best Documentary Hidden Euphoria – Aderogba Adedeji Skin – Beverly Naya – WINNER Against All Odds: A Tale Of Resilience – Aderemi Davies Ibadan: Yoruba Heritage – Tunde Oladimeji Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Swahili Raveet Sippy Chadh – Subira – WINNER Timoth Conrad Kachumka – Sema Victor Gatonye – Dream Child Joan Kabugu – Toy Car Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Yoruba Ronke Odusanya – Ajoji Godogbo – Yewande Famakin – Alubarika – WINNER Oyebade Adebimpe – Adebimpe Omo Oba Wumi Olabimtan – Intent Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Hausa Tuntube – Muhammad T. Finisher – WINNER Mariya – Abubakar Bashir Abarawa Rai – Muhammad Adam and Tundun Murtala Sadauki – Hassan Giggs Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Igbo Isianyaocha – Brown Ene Nekwa – Paul Igwe Nne – Victor Iyke – WINNER Obiakpor – Evan Okechukwu Best Movie Southern Africa Kukuri – Philippe Talavera Dalitso – Abraham Kabwe – WINNER Kwacha – Cassie Kabwikta The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain – Imran Kaisi Best Movie East Africa Disconnect – Iman Mueke Lost In Time – Edijoe Mwaniki Plan B – Sarah Hassan – WINNER 94 Terror – Mulinwa Richard Best Movie West Africa God Calling – Momo Spaine Seven – Tosin Igho Elevator Baby – Victoria Akujobi Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas – WINNER Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola Best Television Series Drama Or Comedy Jenifa’s Diary – Funke Akindele Truth – Anis Halloway- WINNER Life As It Is – Uche Odoh Women – Uchenna Mbunabo Best Picture Editor God Calling – Holmes Awa Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola Living In Bondage – Antonio Rebeiro Seven – Tosin Igho and Bryan Dike – WINNER Elevator Baby – Emiola Fagbenle Best Art Director Movie/TV Series Living In Bondage – Victor Afrigold, Ayanda Carter, Jim Franklin, Zimasa Ndamase Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola, Iwaotan Olusola Roberts – WINNER God Calling – Omotola Alade The Bling Lagosians – Bolanle Austen Peters Best Sound Track Movie/TV Series King Of Boys – Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold – Original Gangster Living In Bondage – Larry Gaga & Flavour – Tene – WINNER God Calling – Ighwiyisi Jacobs – Stay With Me The Gift – Mercy Aghedo – The Gift Run -Timzil – Run MultiChoice Talent Factory Award Life of Bim – West Africa Dreamchaser – West Africa Ensulo – East Africa Promises – East Africa – WINNER Savana Skies – Southern Africa The Painting – Southern Africa Best Director Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas, Ramsey Nouah – WINNER God Calling – Bb Sasore The Set Up – Niyi Akinmolayan King Of Boys – Kemi Adetiba Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola The Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin Omotosho Seven – Tosin Igho

Africa Magic Legend Award: Peter Igho Best Sound Editor (Movie or TV Series) Category Winner: Cristina Aragon, for Living In Bondage The AMVCA 2020 Trailblazer Award: Swanky JKA