AMVCA 2020: Lagos Government Tells Attendees to Self-Isolate

The Honourable Commissioner for Health of Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, has taken to Twitter to urge all the stars who attended this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards ceremony in Lagos to self-isolate.

Per the commissioner, one of the attendees has tested positive for coronavirus and may have exposed themselves to other celebrities or guests.

He further urged that the individuals observe strict self-isolation and contact health workers should they notice any coronavirus-related symptoms.

See his tweets below: